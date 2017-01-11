Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Thursday with ankle injury

Gallinari is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to a sore ankle, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Gallinari may have picked up the injury in Saturday's game against the Thunder, during which he put up 15 points, seven rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes. Given that the Nuggets are just labeling the knee issue as soreness, it doesn't sound as though Gallinari is dealing with anything significant, and it seems more likely than not that he'll end up suiting up Thursday in a showcase game in London. Gary Harris (groin) is also listed as questionable, so in the event both of the Nuggets' starting wings are held out, Will Barton, Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler would likely assume the brunt of the available minutes.