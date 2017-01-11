Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable with ankle injury
Gallinari is questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Pacers due to an ankle injury, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
It is unclear when Gallinari injured his ankle. Last Saturday against the Thunder, Gallinari put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and a steal in 35 minutes of play. If Gallinari has to sit out, it's likely that Will Barton would start at small forward in his place. Look for more updates on his status closer to game time.
