Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks

Gallinari (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari is expected to undergo an MRI later Thursday, which should give us a better idea if there's a more serious issue at hand. For now, the Nuggets are going to take a cautious approach and keep Gallinari sidelined Friday. That brings his next opportunity to take the court on Saturday against the Spurs, although it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out through the weekend to avoid any sort of aggravation. With Gallinari out, Wilson Chandler would be the favorite to jump into the starting lineup, while Will Barton (ankle) could also be relied upon for a bigger role if he's cleared to play.