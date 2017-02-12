Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Monday vs. Warriors

Gallinari (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets are expected to hold Gallinari out through the All-Star break to afford him extended recovery time from the left groin strain, so he should probably be viewed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, as well. Gallinari's ongoing absence will continue to open up extra minutes and usage on the wing for Wilson Chandler (illness) and Will Barton.