Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 32 points Saturday

Gallinari went for 32 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

Gallinari continued to exploit the Suns' highly permeable defense, following up his 25-point effort on Thursday with a team-high scoring total in the second game of the home-and-home set. The eighth-year pro averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last two games against Phoenix, following a stretch where he'd failed to hit the 20-point mark in eight consecutive games.