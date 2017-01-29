Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 32 points Saturday
Gallinari went for 32 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.
Gallinari continued to exploit the Suns' highly permeable defense, following up his 25-point effort on Thursday with a team-high scoring total in the second game of the home-and-home set. The eighth-year pro averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last two games against Phoenix, following a stretch where he'd failed to hit the 20-point mark in eight consecutive games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Provides 25 points in Thursday win•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Held to 11 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Saturday•