Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Stays productive despite off-night

Gallinari scored 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds Monday in a 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

Despite struggling from the field, Gallinari stayed active on the defensive end with a season-high in steals, and had his 10th perfect free-throw shooting night this season. His shot was off, but his other contributions earned him a +23 plus-minus. Look for Gallinari to space the floor and play big minutes with Denver's new Jokic/Chandler frontcourt.