Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will not return Wednesday

Gallinari will not return to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a groin strain, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Gallinari posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in just under 30 minutes before leaving the game. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but the Nuggets next play Friday against the Bucks.