Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will not return Wednesday
Gallinari will not return to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a groin strain, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Gallinari posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in just under 30 minutes before leaving the game. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but the Nuggets next play Friday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: MRI on tap Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 32 points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Provides 25 points in Thursday win•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Held to 11 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Sunday•