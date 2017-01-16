Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Monday vs. Magic

Gallinari (ankle) will start at small forward for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari has recently dealt with some soreness in his ankle, but never missed any time and that will remain the case Monday, as he's been given the green light to take the court. Gallinari will take on his usual spot in the starting lineup and should continue to operate as the team's leading offensive weapon, as he enters Monday's contest with averages of 17.1 points, 2.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 34.0 minutes per game. Look for Gallinari to be without any restrictions.