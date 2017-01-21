Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers

Gallinari (ankle) will play in Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Gallinari's right ankle sprain held him out of Thursday's contest versus the Spurs, but he was able to make it through Saturday morning's shootaround without any setbacks. He figures to draw the start at small forward with Will Barton and Wilson Chandler providing depth at the position. Gallinari produced 23 points and 11 rebounds in his last outing against the Clippers on Dec. 26.