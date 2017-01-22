Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Sunday vs. Timberwolves

Gallinari (ankle) will play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of StarTribune.com reports.

Gallinari has had a nagging ankle injury over the past few weeks, but it's apparently feeling good enough for him to take the floor Sunday against the Timberwolves. The 28-year-old forward has knocked down 47.6 percent of his three-point attempts over his last four outings.