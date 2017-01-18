Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Tuesday vs. Lakers

Gallinari (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, Nuggets play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

Gallinari has been given a probable designation prior the last few games, but has played through his lingering ankle soreness and will do so again Tuesday. He's played 40 and 30 minutes, respectively, over his last two outings without any issues, so look for Gallinari to again remain in the starting lineup and be without any sort of restrictions.