Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Available to play Saturday vs. Clippers
Arthur (knee) will be available to play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur continues to deal with soreness in his left knee, so he'll have a minutes restriction Saturday as a result. Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler figure to see a bulk of the minutes at power forward while Arthur provides further depth.
