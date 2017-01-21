Arthur (knee) will be available to play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur continues to deal with soreness in his left knee, so he'll have a minutes restriction Saturday as a result. Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler figure to see a bulk of the minutes at power forward while Arthur provides further depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola