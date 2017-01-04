Arthur (knee) will be available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur has been sidelined for the Nuggets' last four contests, but after going through pregame warmups without any issues, he's now been given the green light to take the court. Kenneth Faried has been ruled out (back) Tuesday and while Wilson Chandler, Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic will likely soak up the majority of his minutes, Arthur could still see a slightly bigger role in the frontcourt.