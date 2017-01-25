Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Cleared to play Tuesday
Arthur (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.
Arthur was given a probable designation a day earlier, so his availability for Tuesday's outing was already fully expected. He logged 21 minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves in just his second game back from a knee injury, posting 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Look for him to take on a similar role Tuesday, likely splitting reserve minutes behind Kenneth Faried at power forward.
