Arthur (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

Arthur was given a probable designation a day earlier, so his availability for Tuesday's outing was already fully expected. He logged 21 minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves in just his second game back from a knee injury, posting 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Look for him to take on a similar role Tuesday, likely splitting reserve minutes behind Kenneth Faried at power forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola