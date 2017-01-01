Arthur is dealing with knee soreness and considered questionable to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Arthur has been battling lingering soreness in his knee for much of the season and it appears to be an issue that might play a factor in his availability through the end of the season. The veteran has seen a total of just 15 minutes over Denver's last eight games, so even if he's available Monday, there's no guarantee for usage by coach Michael Malone.