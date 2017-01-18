Arthur (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur has already missed three straight contests with soreness in his left knee, so Thursday's absence will bring that streak to four. The Nuggets are also slated to be without Wilson Chandler (personal) in the frontcourt, which should mean added minutes for guys like Kenneth Faried and Juan Hernangomez. Look for confirmation on Arthur's status following Thursday's morning shootaround.