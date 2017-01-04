Arthur (knee) returned to the court and registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during a 120-113 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Arthur went for season highs in points and three-pointers made after missing the previous four games. It was the first game of the season in which he has scored in double figures, and he may have benefited from Kenneth Faried's (back) absence. We'll see if Arthur can keep it going Thursday against the Spurs, but he'll likely need several Denver frontcourt players to get hurt before he can start posting significant value on a consistent basis.