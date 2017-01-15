Arthur (knee) will sit out Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur already missed Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sore knee and despite having the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's still not ready to give it a go. The Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could mean they're just playing it safe with Arthur and don't want to force him into too big of a workload too soon. That said, Arthur could be available come Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. Look for Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried to take on a bigger role with Arthur out.