Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out again Monday vs. Magic
Arthur (knee) will sit out Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur already missed Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sore knee and despite having the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's still not ready to give it a go. The Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could mean they're just playing it safe with Arthur and don't want to force him into too big of a workload too soon. That said, Arthur could be available come Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. Look for Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried to take on a bigger role with Arthur out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Ruled out for Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will start Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will be available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Scores 13 points in move to starting five•