Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out Monday vs. Warriors
Arthur (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur's sore left knee will keep him sidelined for a fourth straight game, though the last three absences were a result of coach's decisions. He's not a member of coach Michael Malone's rotation at the moment, so his injury won't affect how the minutes are spread around in the frontcourt.
