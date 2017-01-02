Arthur (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur's sore left knee will keep him sidelined for a fourth straight game, though the last three absences were a result of coach's decisions. He's not a member of coach Michael Malone's rotation at the moment, so his injury won't affect how the minutes are spread around in the frontcourt.

