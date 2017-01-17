Arthur (knee) will miss Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Tuesday will be Arthur's third straight missed game, as he is having trouble overcoming soreness in his left knee. However, with Denver's frontcourt being as deep as it is, it could be that the Nuggets are playing it safe with the forward in an effort to avoid worsening the injury. Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler should pick up additional minutes with Arthur out. His next chance to return will be Thursday against the Spurs in San Antonio.