Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Arthur (knee) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur is still plagued by a sore left knee and will miss his third straight game. The deep Nuggets frontcourt shouldn't have much trouble covering for his absence, with Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler the most likely candidates to pick up additional playing time.
