Arthur (knee) posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in a 123-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Arthur has been sidelined off and on this season due to persistent pain in both knees, with his latest bout with the injury keeping him out for the previous four contests. While the 28-year-old gave the Nuggets some quality minutes off the bench Saturday, he doesn't stand to see much of an uptick in court time with Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler typically ahead of him in the pecking order at either forward spot. Moreover, Arthur's constant absences due to the sore knees will make him somewhat unreliable to suit up from game to game.