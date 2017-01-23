Arthur (knee) posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in a 111-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets had listed Arthur as questionable heading into Sunday after he played 13 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Clippers, but not only did he end up suiting up, but he also saw an uptick in playing time. Arthur essentially absorbed the backup center role behind Nikola Jokic, as Jusuf Nurkic dropped out of the rotation entirely. It looks as though Arthur will get some decent run off the bench now that he's over the sore left knee that had sidelined him for four games prior to the weekend.