Arthur is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to soreness in his left knee, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur was appointed to the starting lineup in Thursday's loss to the Spurs and had one of his most productive outings of the season, scoring 13 points in 19 minutes. While it was likely just a one-game stint in the starting five, Arthur's ongoing battle with knee soreness could put him at risk of sitting out entirely Saturday. Though his probable designation implies that he's not likely to sit out for injury-related reasons, Kenneth Faried (back) practiced fully Friday and may be able to return from a three-game absence Saturday. Faried's availability off the bench could be enough to oust Arthur from coach Michael Malone's rotation.