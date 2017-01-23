Arthur is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to soreness in his left knee, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Arthur missed four straight games between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, but he returned to play both Saturday against the Clippers and Sunday against the Timberwolves. In the latter contest, Arthur saw 21 minutes and put up 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a season-high three blocks. An update on his status for Tuesday's game should come after he's evaluated at shootaround.