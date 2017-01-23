Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable to play Tuesday vs. Jazz
Arthur is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to soreness in his left knee, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Arthur missed four straight games between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, but he returned to play both Saturday against the Clippers and Sunday against the Timberwolves. In the latter contest, Arthur saw 21 minutes and put up 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a season-high three blocks. An update on his status for Tuesday's game should come after he's evaluated at shootaround.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Posts 10 points, four assists Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Plays 13 minutes in return•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Available to play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable for Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Ruled out for Thursday•