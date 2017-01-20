Arthur (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Arthur has missed the team's last four games with with knee soreness, but appears to be making progress after receiving a doubtful tag ahead of Thursday's game against the Spurs. Look for the Nuggets to provide a further update on Arthur's status following the team's shootaround Saturday morning, but he'll likely end up being a game-time decision.