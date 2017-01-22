Arthur (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

After missing four consecutive games, Arthur was back in the lineup Saturday against the Clippers, logging seven points, two rebounds and a steal over 13 minutes. He appears to be dealing with some residual soreness in his knee and is now considered questionable for Sunday. He'll likely test out the injury during pregame warmups, which means we may not get a final word on Arthur's availability until just prior to tip-off.