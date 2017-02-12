Arthur is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Warriors with left knee soreness, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Arthur has soreness in the same knee that caused him to miss four games in mid January, and it's putting his status for Monday's tilt in question. Arthur has been seeing 21.0 minutes per game over the last four contests with a myriad of frontcourt injuries plaguing the Nuggets, so his absence would definitely be felt. If he's unable to give it a go, Wilson Chandler (illness) and Juan Hernangomez would likely pick up the majority of his minutes at the power forward slot, while Will Barton could see extra minutes at the small forward position.