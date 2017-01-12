Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable Thursday vs. Pacers
Arthur is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to lower left leg soreness, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Arthur has been troubled periodically by knee soreness throughout the season, but it's a seemingly unrelated injury that may be bothering him now. With Thursday's game in London tipping off at 3:00 p.m. ET, word on Arthur's status should come within the next few hours. If he can't go, Wilson Chandler would likely reenter the starting five at power forward.
