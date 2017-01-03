Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable Tuesday vs. Kings
Arthur (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur has missed the last four games, and six of the last seven, with persistent soreness in his left knee. As has often been the case of late, the Nuggets will consider Arthur questionable and allow the big man to test out the knee in warmups before making a decision on his status.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Dealing with soreness in knee•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will come off the bench Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable Thursday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will be available Monday•