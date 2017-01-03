Arthur (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur has missed the last four games, and six of the last seven, with persistent soreness in his left knee. As has often been the case of late, the Nuggets will consider Arthur questionable and allow the big man to test out the knee in warmups before making a decision on his status.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola