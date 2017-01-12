Arthur is considered questionable to play Thursday against the Pacers due to lower left leg soreness, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it likely popped up sometime earlier in the week during practice. With Thursday's game in London tipping off at 3:00 PM ET, word on Arthur's status should come within the next few hours.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola