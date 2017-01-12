Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable Tuesday vs. Pacers.
Arthur is considered questionable to play Thursday against the Pacers due to lower left leg soreness, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it likely popped up sometime earlier in the week during practice. With Thursday's game in London tipping off at 3:00 PM ET, word on Arthur's status should come within the next few hours.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will start Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will be available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Scores 13 points in move to starting five•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Starting Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Nails four three-pointers in return from four-game absence•