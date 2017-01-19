Arthur (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur came into Thursday with a doubtful designation, so he was never expected to take the court against the Spurs. He'll continue to receive treatment on his ailing knee, with the hope of being cleared for Saturday's game against the Clippers. With Wilson Chandler (personal) also out, Kenneth Faried and Juan Hernangomez should take on the majority of the power forward minutes.