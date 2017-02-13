Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Ruled out Monday vs. Warriors
Arthur (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
Arthur is dealing with soreness in the same knee that forced him to miss four games a month ago, and it will cause him to miss yet another game Monday. Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Danilo Gallinari (groin) have already been ruled out of Monday's contest, while Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable, leaving the Nuggets light on frontcourt depth and opening to door for Juan Hernangomez to potentially see plenty of minutes against Golden State.
