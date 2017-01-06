Arthur started at power forward and provided 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

After scoring a season-high 12 points off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Kings, Arthur moved into the starting five in place of Wilson Chandler on Thursday and was able to establish a new high scoring total for the campaign. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they were still routed by the Spurs in the second half to suffer their fourth consecutive loss, so it's not guaranteed that Arthur will continue to stick in the starting five going forward. However, Arthur's back-to-back strong outings could allow him to maintain a consistent 15-to-20-minute role for the time being if he ends up settling back on the bench Saturday against the Thunder.