Arthur supplied nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and three rebounds across 17 minutes in a 109-91 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Arthur had been available for the last few games after a sore knee that sidelined him in late March, but he didn't return to the rotation until Tuesday with the Nuggets holding out five players for rest or injury. The forward lived almost exclusively from beyond the arc in the outing, drilling three of the team's 18 three-pointers. The Nuggets could be without as many as six players again Wednesday against the Thunder in the season finale, but don't expect Arthur to see much of an uptick in playing time from what he received in the front end of the back-to-back set.