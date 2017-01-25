Arthur (knee) posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Arthur has been a regular fixture on the injury report this season due to soreness with both of his knees, but he's shown no signs of rust while returning from a four-game absence to suit up in each of the last three games. He established new season highs in scoring and rebounds Tuesday, and is now averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 assist across 19.5 minutes per game in his last six appearances. He could have some appeal in very deep leagues now that he's healthy again.