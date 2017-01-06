Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Starting Thursday
Arthur is getting the start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Arthur will replace Wilson Chandler in the starting lineups, as the Nuggets are presumably looking to matchup with the size of LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol in the Spurs' frontcourt. While he should see an increased workload Thursday, Arthur figures to return to a reserve role going forward.
