Play

Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: To undergo treatment on left knee

Arthur will undergo a Regenokine treatment in Germany for his left knee 'soon', Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

After dealing with knee issues for the majority of the year and playing in just 41 games last season, Arthur has decided to undergo an anti-inflammatory treatment for his knee. The 29-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.6 minutes per game during the 2016-17 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories