Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: To undergo treatment on left knee
Arthur will undergo a Regenokine treatment in Germany for his left knee 'soon', Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
After dealing with knee issues for the majority of the year and playing in just 41 games last season, Arthur has decided to undergo an anti-inflammatory treatment for his knee. The 29-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.6 minutes per game during the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Scores nine points in first game since March•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Probable Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out Tuesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable to play vs. Pels•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...