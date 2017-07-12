Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: To undergo treatment on left knee

Arthur will undergo a Regenokine treatment in Germany for his left knee 'soon', Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

After dealing with knee issues for the majority of the year and playing in just 41 games last season, Arthur has decided to undergo an anti-inflammatory treatment for his knee. The 29-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.6 minutes per game during the 2016-17 campaign.