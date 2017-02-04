Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will not play Saturday vs. Spurs
Arthur has been given Saturday's game off to rest, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Arthur recorded ten points, three rebounds, two assits, and two triples in across 17 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. He may be feeling some wear-and-tear, so the Nuggets are allowing him to rest Saturday. Juan Herangomez could see an increased role providing depth at power forward as a result, while Kenneth Faried figures to take on a heavier workload than usual.
