Arthur will draw the start Friday against the Knicks, voice of the Nuggets Jason Kosmicki reports.

Arthur has been solid off the bench for the Nuggets over the past seven games, averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per contest. His promotion to the starting unit may be more of a reflection the Nuggets frontcourt injuries paired with the matchup against the Knicks, featuring the lanky Kristaps Porzingis at the power forward slot, rather than a permanent promotion. That being said, Arthur could see 25 to 30 minutes in Friday's contest, and may make a nice DFS option.