Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will start Saturday
Arthur will start at power forward in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Arthur dealt with knee soreness prior to Saturday's game, but the setback will not prevent him from being part of the starting lineup for the second game in a row, and fifth time this season.
