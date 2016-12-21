Mudiay was held without a point (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and contributed five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during a 119-102 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Mudiay seemed to regain the faith of fantasy owners after averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 assists and shooting 57.8 percent from the floor over the preceding four games, but he hit the skids in all-too-familiar fashion Tuesday. The Clippers' tough defense is problematic for any opposing point guard, but Mudiay, a career 36.5 percent shooter, may not be particularly deserving of the benefit of the doubt at this point. While the 20-year-old remains an intriguing athlete and is capable of filling up the stat sheet on any given night, expecting consistent performances from him is probably too much to ask.