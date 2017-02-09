Mudiay (back) suggested after Wednesday's game that he's unlikely to play Friday against the Knicks, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Mudiay has sat out seven of the Nuggets' last 10 games and it appears that will stretch to 8 of 11. Jameer Nelson has seen a significant increase in minutes over the absence. The veteran should serve as the starting point guard again Friday, with Jamal Murray providing some minutes off the bench. Assuming Mudiay sits, his next chance to retake the floor comes Saturday against the Knicks in the final team's final game of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip.