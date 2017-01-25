Mudiay (back) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

With this recent listing of doubtful, Mudiay is slated to miss his third consecutive game, as he continues to recover from lower back pain. The Nuggets aren't expected to rush him back, so they'll play it cautious with Mudiay, who's next opportunity to return would be a rematch with the Suns on Saturday. Look for Jameer Nelson to draw a third straight start after coming off an impressive 17-point, seven-assist showing on Tuesday versus the Jazz.