Mudiay (back) is considered doubtful to play Monday against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets won't make a final call until closer to game-time, but at this point Mudiay's chances of taking the court appear relatively slim. Assuming he sits out, veteran Jameer Nelson would continue to start and pick up some extra minutes at point guard. Over the last three games, Mudiay has averaged just 7.3 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 28 percent (7-of-25 FG) from the floor.