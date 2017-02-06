Mudiay (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets won't make a final call until closer to game-time, but at this point Mudiay's chances of taking the court appear relatively slim. Mudiay, who previously missed five straight games with a sore lower back, played in each of the previous three contests, but was handed only limited minutes off the bench. Assuming Mudiay sits out Monday, veteran Jameer Nelson would continue to start and pick up some extra minutes at point guard.