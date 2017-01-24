Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Downgraded to "very doubtful"
Mudiay (back) is considered "very doubtful" for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, T.J. McBride of BSN Denver reports.
According to head coach Michael Malone, Mudiay is receiving treatment and did not go through the team's shootaround Tuesday morning. Jameer Nelson looks to be in line to get another start at point guard as the Nuggets try to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. Assuming Mudiay sits against the Jazz, his next chance to return will be Thursday against the Suns.
