Mudiay (back) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay's back appears to have responded well to a 26-minute workload in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, but the Nuggets could still look to limit his workload Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set. The second-year point guard came off the bench in his return from a five-game absence Wednesday, but is expected to take back the starting role from Jameer Nelson before long.

