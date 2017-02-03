Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to play Friday vs. Bucks
Mudiay (back) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Mudiay's back appears to have responded well to a 26-minute workload in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, but the Nuggets could still look to limit his workload Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set. The second-year point guard came off the bench in his return from a five-game absence Wednesday, but is expected to take back the starting role from Jameer Nelson before long.
