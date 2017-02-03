Mudiay (back) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay's back appears to have responded well to his return Wednesday against the Grizzlies, where the point guard played 26 minutes after initially being placed on a 20-minute limit. It's possible he could remain limited as he works his way back into the swing of things, but Mudiay at least looks to be good good to go for Friday. Jameer Nelson, who was ejected early in Wednesday's game, will likely see a slightly reduced role again but still see time at the point guard position.