Mudiay produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during a 125-112 win over the Magic on Monday.

The 13 assists were a career high for Mudiay, who had not dished out more than nine assists in a game this season before Monday's contest. It was his first double-double of the season and also a somewhat rare efficient shooting performance. He had not shot at least 50 percent from the field in a game since Dec. 30 against the 76ers and had shot a combined 3-of-16 from the floor over the previous two outings.